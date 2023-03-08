DELTA GUBER: Lawyers’ platform backs Omo-Agege

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Chairman, League of Patriotic Lawyers, Abubakar Yesufu, has urged Deltans to vote for All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Den Ovie Omo-Agege, saying he is the only one capable of repositioning the state.

He also said as Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege has proven that he can work in accordance with the yearnings of the people.

Yesufu, a former Student Union President of University of Benin, who said this in a statement, said verifiable evidence of how Omo-Agege has attracted democratic dividends to the state abound.

His words:”As the governorship elections hold on Saturday, I am calling on Deltans to join hands together and ensure that Peoples Democratic Party, They, and Labour Party,LP, do not win the contest. They should rally round Ovie Omo-Agege, whose indelible footprints are in the sands of time.

“Some of his achievements include securing the Nigerian Law School in Delta, computerization of modern secondary schools in the state, “Light up Delta” initiative, youth empowerment, establishment of Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, and women empowerment among others.

“Ovie Omo-Agege remains a giant among midgets. As his schoolmate at the University, I can attest that he is cerebral, incisive and highly cosmopolitan. When the Shagari administration abolished bursary, Omo-Agege pioneered the “revolving loan scheme” for indigent students of the University. He is not a green horn. Deltans have suffered a lot. The state, having suffered so much as a result of questionable loans, needs Omo-Agege for economic sustainability.”