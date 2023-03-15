Delta gov aide urges second term for Assembly member, Guwor

As the governorship and house of assembly elections get closer, the Senior Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Delta State, Pastor Arex Akemotubo, has reaffirmed his support for the PDP

.In a recent interview with Pst. Arex Akemotubo, he said, Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, a member of the Delta State House of Assembly who represents Warri southwest local government area, has made an impressive impact in his LGA and deserves the chance to consolidate his efforts.

According to Pst. Arex, “Hon. Guwor has been in office for close to four years and has already worked tirelessly to promote good governance, accountability, and transparency, ensuring that his constituents receive the best possible representation.

“One of the most striking things about Hon. Guwor is his passion for democracy. He strongly believes that every citizen has the right to be heard and is committed to ensuring that the voices of the people are heard. He has worked diligently to create an enabling environment for democracy to thrive in Warri’s southwest LGA.

“Hon. Guwor has prioritized meeting the basic needs of his people, including healthcare, education, and infrastructure development. He has been pushing for reforms that will make the government more responsive to the needs of the people and ensure the delivery of essential services to everyone in the local government area.”

Pst. Arex remarked that “in overall evaluation, Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor has proven himself to be a dedicated and effective legislator. His determination to create an environment where democracy can thrive is laudable, and he has the potential to bring a brighter and more prosperous future to the people of Warri Southwest LGA. Therefore, we urge the wonderful people of Warri Southwest to come out in their numbers and vote for Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor to continue representing them in the house of assembly, as well as Rt. Hon. Sherriff Oborevwori for governor. Both Hon. Guwor and Rt. Hon. Oborevwori have demonstrated their commitment to good governance and accountability and will work tirelessly for the benefit of the people”