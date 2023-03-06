Delta entertainers adopt Omo-Agege for governorship

By Esther Onyegbula

Entertainers of Delta State origin on the platform of the Concerned Creative and Entertainers, with high percentage of them plying their trade in the state, have urged all its members and colleagues in the entertainment industry to throw their weight behind the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Speaking on behalf of entertainers in the state, the Convener, Comic Czar group, weekend in Asaba, Delta State capital, said the decision to adopt Omo-Agege was reached “after due consideration for the growth and welfare of entertainers and the entertainment industry in the state.”

The group commended Senator Omo-Agege’s campaign style, “which is devoid of rancour and violence.’

They also used the medium to call for a peaceful poll and urge fans and supporters of the industry to come out massively and vote for the candidate.

In the same vein, Dolor Kevwe a.k.a Akposonpoint, appealed to the candidate to adhere strictly to his manifesto when elected governor and also include entertainers in his government to serve as worthy ambassadors of the state within and internationally.

The body of Delta entertainers is a representative of the comedians, musicians, actors, DJs, OAPs and other creatives in the state.