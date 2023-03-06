Death threats to my wife unabated, cries husband to Rivers LG Collation Officer

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Dr. Amoniia Lulu-Briggs, husband to Prof Prof Omiete Briggs, the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area (PHALGA) Collation Officer for the February 25 elections has raised alarm over increasing death threats to his wife.

Prof Omiete Briggs, damning the threats and refusing alleged cash inducement had announced, amidst tight security protection, results for PHALGA Federal Constituency 1 and the presidential results for the area, both won overwhelmingly by the Labour Party in the Rivers locality.

Briggs, the husband, during a public outcry at the Nigeria Union of Journalists’ secretariat in Port Harcourt on Monday, said the death threats to her wife, a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, continue to come from unknown persons accusing her of manipulating the PHALGA results.

Briggs told newsmen, “There has been a viral video, where it emanated from we don’t know but we feel that it was something done within the confines of INEC.

“During the elections, she was under so much pressure to act otherwise. However, because of her belief and her faith she stood by the results and declared what the people voted for.

“Now in as much as we thank Nigerians for calling and commending her, on the flip side, there have been so many threats and unknown numbers calling, threatening her left, right and centre.

“She came to serve her country. The purpose of this briefing is to let the security agencies, especially the Inspector General of Police and INEC know what is happening. This is none politician that was called upon to serve her nation. In serving her nation, what we are seeing now is that there are threats to her life.

“The situation was so unbearable. In the last two days, we have seen unusual movements around our house. Last night our dogs were like crazy. This morning, we saw tinted vehicles moving to and fro. So I had to move her to a safe abode.

“More disturbing is even in the university community. We have to call on the university community to protect her because the feelers we have, fellow persons that did not do what she did are now like she is proving to be a righteous person.

“How else can we save this country if we don’t stand by the truth? I came to let Nigerians, the security agencies, and INEC itself know otherwise it will discourage others from rendering such services to the nation.

“How do we move the country forward when we start compromising our conscience?

She has stood by the truth. I am very proud of my wife and I think she has done what she is supposed to do.

“If anything happens to wife is what I want the IGP and INEC to know that it was as a result of what came out from this election,” Prof Briggs’ husband said with rage.”