‘Death robbed us of our son’, Costa Titch’s family cries out

Following the death of Constantinos Tsobanoglou, known as Costa Titch, family of the rapper has paid tribute to the passing of their son.

Costa Titch died after collapsing on stage during his performance at the Ultra Music Festival on Saturday, 12 March, 2023.

Costa was born in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga in 1995 and has several hits to his credit, including Nkalakatha and Activate.

Reacting to his death, the family of the rapper-cum-dancer expressed grief at his passing while asking for time and space to come to terms with the demise.

The family wrote in a statement, “Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), who South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name “Costa Titch”. It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time. We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those who were present in his last hours on this earth. As a family, we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves.”

Tributes and condolences from colleagues and friends have since been pouring in for Costa Titch as the South Africa music industry is still reeling in shock of the death of one of its finest rappers.