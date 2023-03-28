Dear Bunmi, lovemaking no longer excites me

I have suddenly discovered I don’t want to make love ever again.

This started towards the end of last year. I live with my boyfriend and we used to have a fairly active love life, but I’ve now lost all interests.

I can no longer bear the idea of anyone touching me, and it is making me feel like a frigid freak.

My partner is really getting fed up with the lack of intimacy in our relationship, because he knew I didn’t even enjoy it the few times we tried.

How can I get my libido back?

Ibidun, by e-mail.

Dear Ibidun,

Lots of women go off lovemaking at some point in their lives, so you’re not alone.

But it usually does mean that there’s something wrong. So, what could it be?

If you went off it suddenly, there’s likely to be a physical cause – a hormone imbalance, illness or stress.

If your interest faded slowly, it’s more likely to be emotional – a lack of self-esteem or relationship problems.

Whatever the reason for your current distress, you have to break your silence. Talk it over with your partner, then see your doctor.

Go now. The sooner you seek professional help, the sooner you’ll get sorted.

