De Donnies Homes: Your ultimate guide to real estate investing in Nigeria

De Donnies Homes, Nigeria’s number one real estate consulting and marketing firm, is a company that is committed to helping investors make informed decisions when it comes to buying plots of land or houses in Nigeria. The company offers free consultancy services, which include giving clients professional advice on real estate investing and property acquisition, informing them of the latest investment opportunities in the industry, and guiding them through the investment process to ensure that they do not lose their money or get burnt in any way.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard, the founder of De Donnies Homes, revealed that the inspiration for starting the firm came from a desire to move from theoretical to practical work. He shared that after finishing his undergraduate studies, he started a research firm that helped clients with research material and data, but unfortunately, none of the studies was implemented. He wanted something more practical, and this led him to real estate.

De Donnies Homes has built strong business relationships with some of the most trustworthy developers in Nigeria, such as Redbrick Homes, Gtext Homes, Landwey Investment Limited, RevolutionPlus Properties, Veritasi, and many others. The firm ensures that its clients get the best deals when it comes to buying a property by ensuring the authenticity of the property, pricing, timing, title, and location. The company ensures that its clients get genuine properties with a good title in attractive environments, and it advises them on the right time to get into the market that guarantees a good return on their investment.

De Donnies Homes’ founder said that what sets the company apart from other real estate consulting firms in Nigeria is knowledge and connection. He said that the firm’s independent team of highly experienced real estate investment advisors hold real estate investors by hand and help them navigate through the industry to maximize their profit. The company also provides high-end information on its website that guides even beginners to get some of the Best Deals In Real Estate.

The firm stays informed about the latest developments in the real estate market in Nigeria through its connection with key players in the industry. The founder explained that most of De Donnies Homes’ clients are Nigerians in the diaspora who want to buy properties back home. The company helps its clients navigate the complexities of the property documentation process by representing them on the day of property allocation and following through with processing their title deeds.

De Donnies Homes understands the importance of location when it comes to buying property, and the company considers the client’s choice/specification. If a client prefers location A to location B, even when location B is economically better than location A, the firm honors their choice. Otherwise, the firm settles for the best location at the lowest possible price, taking into consideration available infrastructure, promising government policies, beautiful/elite neighborhood, nearness to a commercial hub, and more.

De Donnies Homes’ goal for the next three years is to help not less than 10,000 Nigerians in the diaspora acquire and manage their dream homes in Nigeria and become happy real estate investors who earn good passive income on their investments. The company plans to achieve this by providing frequent updates on opportunities as they show up so investors can take advantage of them. Investors’ income will come from rental income, short lets, and capital appreciation, depending on the strategy they adopt.