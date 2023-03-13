DAPPMED endorses Oborevwori for Gov

The Delta Association of Patent & Proprietary Medicine Dealers (DAPPMED), the umbrella body of all patent medicine sellers in the state, has thrown its weight behind the aspiration of the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff F.O Oborevwori JP, FICMC, as its preferred candidate in the March 18th Gubernatorial election in the State.

The State Chairman Comr. Felix Agari, who made the group’s resolution known to the public after their monthly meeting today in Asaba, said after a careful and rigorous assessment of the leading candidates of the various political parties participating in the gubernatorial election, it came to the conclusion that Oborevwori was more suitable for the job.

According to the Chairman, the group’s choice of the Okpe-born politician was occasioned by his sterling leadership qualities, his unprecedented achievements as a speaker of the Assembly, his MORE manifesto that is targeted at revamping the state economy and his disposition towards the youths of the state.

“It is true that we have all agreed to mobilize over seven thousand of our members and numerous friends and family across the 25 Local Governments to vote massively for our preferred choice. We will support someone who is accommodating, easily accessible and a friend of everybody. We will support a man who has been with us all these while, someone who has been part of the successes of the present administration”, he said.

Continuing, the group said, “The Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is our preferred choice. His MORE agenda has convinced us beyond reasonable doubt that he is prepared to take the state to a new height. He has over the years proven to us that he is a friend of the ordinary Deltan, a man who has fought his way to the top from a humble background and a man who knows the pains of Deltans. He is a Christian and a man with the fear of God”.

In his response, the PDP Guber candidate who was represented by his Principal Secretary Comr. Palmer Ogheneyole Nathaniel, said his government will give uncommon hope to the ordinary Delta and lift the standard of living of all and sundry.

While noting that the support he has enjoyed across the state was an indication that his Advance Delta agenda has been accepted by all Deltans, Oborevwori said the MORE part of his manifesto will remain a social contract that he will never fail to implement if elected governor of the state.

“We have from the earliest beginning informed Deltans that our government will not be business as usual. The institutional reforms in line with global best practices, the Morden infrastructures, the human capital development and the synergy with the private sector aimed at stimulating the economy, would be top notch.

“Every other day, our support base has been soaring like never before. This is because many Deltans are seeing the prospect of our incoming administration and how it will better their lives. Ours will be a government with so much opportunities for the youths. The youths will be accorded their due rights and not privileges. Our approach towards youths and women inclusiveness will be novel”, he said.

Adding, “I am calling on all of you to take your support for us beyond the realms of endorsements to moving from house to house to preach the good news of the MORE agenda to every voter in your locality. I appreciate you all for the support. It is my fondest wish that we will all sit again in a table to discuss how to move the state forward after been elected and sworn in as Governor.