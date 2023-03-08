CUPP raises alarm over alleged plan to unleash violence on Saturday’s election in Enugu

.

By Chinedu Adonu

Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has raised alarm over an alleged plot by some individuals to unleash wide-scale violence in Enugu State during the March 11 governorship and State Assembly election.

The allegation is coming a few days after the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Mr Frank Nweke (Jnr.) accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of arming thugs ahead of the polls.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, the Chairman of the CUPP in the state, Mr Ogbonna Festus cautioned the ruling party against turning Enugu into a theatre of war.

Ogbonna, who called on security agencies to brace up for the challenge ahead, equally alleged a sinister move by state officials to compromise officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He said, “There are unending claims that the rilling party is plotting a state-wide attack in Enugu State in a desperate bid to retain the State.”

Ogbonna said it was worrisome that a key member of the ruling party had been issuing all manner of threats to Catholic priests.

“This is quite worrisome; this is not the Enugu state of our dream. Those desirous of positions of authority should seek the people’s mandate rather than cut their throats to have their way. This is what desperate leaders are enthroning in Enugu and it is quite condemnable,” he cautioned.

The Coalition took on INEC, which it said was in an illegal romance with a political party to truncate the election.

“They are said to have compromised the said INEC officials with the purpose of truncating the credibility of the electoral process.

“This is why we are sounding a note of warning to the INEC and their collaborators that we are not going to accept a situation where the will of the people will be truncated,” CUPP declared.

The group urged Ndi-Enugu “not to be intimidated by those who do not mean well for the State.”

Meanwhile, the Director of Communications, of PDP Campaign Organization, Mr Nana Ogbodo had earlier dismissed the allegations as baseless.