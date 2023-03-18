C’River: INEC Shouldn’t disappoint Electorates this time – Emana Duke

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

The deputy Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Emana Duke Ambrose-Amahwe has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC not to disappoint the electorates in the ongoing governorship election.

Mrs. Amawhe made the call at the Government Primary School Esuk Mba after casting her vote.

She expressed happiness with the smooth way the process was going on in her unit while urging INEC and the electorates to replicate the same across the state.

Her words:” We expect INEC to follow due diligence and hold themselves by the creed they stand by which is that people’s votes count.INEC should not disappoint the state so that confidence can be restored in the system.

“So far, the weather is clement, people have turned out early here and things are alright, the BIVAS is working and hopefully this should be sustained across the state”, she said.

She said though her Ward has been penned down as a flash point, she, however, advised the electorates to be bold enough to come out and cast their votes.

Speaking further, she cautioned against vote buying and forcing people to vote against their wishes stressing that the agents are expected to act appropriately, and expressed optimism that things will go in her favour.

Meanwhile voting at the Ikot Edem Odo Ward 8, PU006 at 10:19 and has 434 voters.

No challenge was recorded as things went on smoothly.

Similarly, at Calabar Municipality Ward 1, PU 14 with 750 voters, voting started at 8:30 am with a reasonable number of voters, and no challenge was recorded at the time our correspondent visited.