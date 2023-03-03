Create awareness on issues affecting children, FG urges broadcasters

By Chioma Obinna

As Nigeria holds the 2023 International Children’s Day of Broadcasting, ICDB, on Sunday, 5th March, 2023, the Child Rights Information Bureau, CRIB, of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture has admonished broadcasters worldwide to create awareness on issues affecting children.

In a press statement signed by the Director/Head of Advocacy, CRIB, Ms Mercy Megwa, she explained that the ICDB was launched by the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, in 1991 to encourage broadcasters worldwide to create awareness on issues about children.

“It’s a day broadcasters allow children to be part of the programming process, to talk about their hopes, and dreams and exchange ideas with their peers on issues affecting them.

“The theme for this year’s celebration is: “More money for primary education'”. In Nigeria, primary education is officially free and compulsory but 18 million of the country’s children aged between 5 – 14 years are not in school. Only 61 percent of 6 to 11-year-olds regularly attend primary school. Adequate funding of primary education will create an enabling environment for increased demand for qualitative education which is the bedrock of enhanced knowledge, improved behaviour, and personal growth of the children.”

She enjoined broadcasters to open airwaves to the children for this year’s celebration and throughout the year and also to produce documentaries that highlight the plight of children in Nigeria.