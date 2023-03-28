Court clears Edmark of forgery case

By Innocent Anaba, LAGOS

A Federal High Court in Lagos has cleared Edmark Direct Marketing Ltd of a forgery suit brought against the company, noting that the police acted improperly by investigating the firm.

Mr Maurice Etim had in the suit, accused Edmark of forgery,

Trial judge, Justice Daniel Osiagor, in his judgment, noted that since Etim’s activities resulted in unlawful death threats, bodily harm and harassment against its employees, Edmark management took legal action to safeguard their rights.

The court granted Edmark’s application and ruled that the police did not have the authority to investigate allegations of forgery of Etim’s signature concerning the operations, control and management of Edmark Direct Marketing Limited because a forensic investigation report had already been completed.

It held that a statement that the police’s request to Edmark’s staff to assist in any investigation activities related to forgery claims was a gross infringement of their fundamental rights and is thus illegal, unconstitutional, null, and invalid.

The following reliefs were also granted by the court: “A declaration that the forensic investigative report obtained by the police on July 18, 2022, is conclusive and binding on the police in relation to any and all charges of the forging of Mr. Etim’s signature in relation to the operations, control, and management of Edmark Direct Marketing Ltd;

“While a forensic investigative report had already been completed, the police were barred from conducting any further inquiry into any and all charges of forgery of Mr. Etim’s signature in relation to the operations, control, and management of Edmark Direct Marketing Limited.

“In regard to charges of the forging of Mr. Etim’s signature in relation to the operations, control and management of Edmark Direct Marketing Limited, an order prohibiting the police from compelling Edmark’s staff to attend any meeting, interview or honour any invitation in any way.

The court also awarded Edmark management N50,000 in general damages.