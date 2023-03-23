COSEYL congratulates Alex Otti on his well deserved victory

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group in South East geopolitical zone have congratulated Dr. Alex Otti the Labour Party, LP, Governorship Candidate on his well deserved victory at the Saturday 18 March, 2023 gubernatorial elections in Abia State.

The group commended his resilience and faith in the electoral process which enhanced his determination to bring his wealth of experience to bear in other to make Abia State better.

In a statement signed by the group’s President General Hon. Goodluck Egwu Ibem, the group commended Abians for defiling the harsh weather and came out to exercise their civic responsibility by voting for Dr. Alex Otti to lead Abia State as their Governor.

The group lauds the Abia State Governorship Returning officer Professor Nnenna Otti who made a remarkable history and proved to the entire world that honesty and integrity pays. Speaking further, the said, she did the best form of evangelism as a true Christian by upholding the truth. They thanked her for teaching Nigerian youths to always stand for the truth via her conduct and behaviour.

They commended the integrity, sincerity and courage of the INEC Returning Officer in the just concluded Governorship elections in Abia State Professor Otti for rejecting all forms of financial inducements to upturn the will of the people, but she stood firmly for the truth and upheld the will of the people who freely gave their mandate to Dr. Alex Otti.

“Professor Nnenna Otti has rekindled the hope and faith of Nigerians who have lost faith in the electoral process. She has brought hope alive by standing tall and firm for the truth. History will be kind to her”.

“Today Wednesday 22 March, 2023 shall remain indelible in the minds of Abians and Nigerians who have been denied justice on several occasions. Today is the date when truth prevailed over lies and evil conspiracy. It is indeed a “Democracy Day” for Abians”.

“We call on the National Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu and relevant security agencies to deal decisively with airing INEC officials involved in the criminal act of altering the genuine votes of the people and in situations were the INEC officials were forced to do the wrong thing, such person who forced them should be made to face the music”.

“We therefore once again congratulate the Governor-Elect of Abia State Dr. Alex Otti on the mandate freely given to him by Abians to serve them as Governor and we urge him to take Abia State to greater heights as he promised during the campaigns”, the group said.