Container falls off trailer on Lagos bridge

A container has fallen off a trailer on Ojuelegba bridge, Lagos on Friday morning, blocking access to the stadium in Surulere area of the state.

The incident was made known by the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) on Twitter.

LASTMA also disclosed that operatives of the Lagos Police Command have been deployed to the area to maintain law and order as evacuation has arrived.

“#RoadIncident

“A 40ft container fell off a trailer on Ojuelegba bridge inward Stadium blocking the entire main carriage way now. Diversion in progress thru the Ojuelegba service lanes.

“Men of the Nigerian Police Force are already on ground as mechanism for evacuation has arrived,” LASTMA wrote.