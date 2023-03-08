Confusion in Nasarawa as APC chieftain canvasses votes for PDP

By David Odama

LAFIA – Barely 75 hours to the conduct of the Governorship and state Assembly elections in Nasarawa State, the state has been thrown into confusion following moves by some APC stalwarts against the party and the governorship candidate of the party in the state.

The move came to fore following a press conference addressed in Lafia by one of the party chieftain, Obiya Yahaya-Doma, calling on the residents to vote for the candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic party, David Ombugadu Wednesday.

According to the ruling APC Chieftain, Yahaya-Doma, the call for votes for the opposition candidate in the state became imperative because of the competency and the agenda of the PDP candidate which is tailored towards the transformation of the state and his physical desire towards the part of development.

“Sentiments apart, I’m an APC Chieftain we cannot continue to fool ourselves when things are not going right in Nasarawa State. Ombugadu has proven records of achievements as a two-term House of Representatives Member representing Akwanga/Nassarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency from 2011-2019”.

“Let us move Nasarawa State forward by bringing on board competent, persons with articulated programmes and agenda for the development of our state”, Obiya Doma declared.

He added that Ombugadu while in the National Assembly had facilitated employment for several youths, attracted projects including healthcare centres, schools and electricity to not only his constituency, but the state as a whole.

“Ombugadu as a Lawmaker has provided boreholes to all the electoral wards of the state, even those outside his constituency benefited from his representation.

“If someone can do all these as a House of Representatives Member, imagine what he will do when elected as the governor,” Doma added.

According to the APC Chieftain, the PDP candidate is in his early 40s as such it is high time the youth be given the opportunity to lead the state, saying that for him in APC canvassing for support for the candidate of another party shows that all is not well in the party and the state.

“President Muhammadu Buhari had publicly declared that Nigerians should support any candidate of their choice based on competency.

“I will not be doing anything wrong if I am canvassing for support for opposition PDP because Buhari who is the leader of our party openly said that the people should vote for any candidate of their choice.

“The APC administration in the state has failed the people and performed below average and expectations, therefore I am appealing to the residents of the state to shun religious and ethnic politics for the overall development of the state.