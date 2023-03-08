Clerics drum support for Bwacha’s Guber bid

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha

… Distances Self from CAN Alleged endorsement of PDP Candidate

By Femi Bolaji

Christian clerics from the 16 local government areas of Taraba state, have thrown their weight behind the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Emmanuel Bwacha, as best to lead the state.

The clerics while addressing the press, after their meeting in Jalingo, the state capital, said he is most prepared among those vying for the position.

They also distanced themselves from the alleged endorsement of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kefas Agbu, by the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.

Rev. John Chioke, who spoke for the clerics said they won’t be a party to the division of the Christian community in the state.

He said “we are representing over four hundred pastors across the state and what the church in Taraba needs is unity and not division.

“However, Bwacha’s antecedents as a lover of peace and crusader of tolerance is what the state needs at this time.

“Tarabans irrespective of religion should go all out and vote him because he is what the state needs.”