Chrisland: Whitney Adeniran died of Asphyxia, electrocution — Lagos govt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government said the late Adeniran Omodesola Whitney, a pupil of Chrisland School, Opebi, died of Asphyxia and electrocution.

The Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to Onigbanjo, “The office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice has received the Post Mortem report dated 1st of March, 2023, issued by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, in respect of Adeniran Omodesola Whitney, who was until her demise, a student of Chrisland School, Opebi.

“The post-mortem report revealed the cause of death to be Asphyxia and electrocution.

“The Directorate of Public Prosecutions has been instructed to immediately issue Legal Advice on the matter.

“We use this medium to commensurate with Whitney’s family, even as we reassure Lagosians that anybody found culpable would immediately be charged to court.”