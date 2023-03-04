Chrisland: Lagos warns against exhuming late Whitney Adeniran’s body

File image of late Whitney Adeniran, the 12-year-old Chrisland School student

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has warned against any attempt to exhume the body of the late Whitney Omodesola Adeniran, a student of Chrisland Schools, Opebi, Lagos State.

Recall that Whitney Adeniran, 12, died during the school sports day in school with the state government reassuring the parents and residents that no effort would be spared to get justice for the deceased.

Subsequently, a recent autopsy by the state government revealed she died of

asphyxia and electrocution.

State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, during a condolence visit to the deceased’s parents, Mr and Mrs Adeniran at their residence in Lagos, earlier, confirmed receipt of the post-mortem report on the cause of Whitney’s death.

Adefisayo restated the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to ensure appropriate interrogation of the cause and prosecution of anyone found culpable for justice to be done.

“The Ministry of Education shares in your grief and will be with the family in the journey for justice,” she reassured the parents.

Meanwhile, commenting on the planned exhumation, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, expressed disapproval.

According to Onigbanjo, through a statement Director of Public Affairs

Ministry of Justice, Mrs Grace Alo, “The Lagos State Ministry of Justice is aware of the current ongoing dialogue about the alleged plans to exhume the body of the late Whitney Omodesola Adeniran, a student of Chrisland Schools whose death as revealed by the autopsy, conducted by Lagos State University Teaching Hospital was as a result of asphyxia and electrocution.

“Whilst we have not received any such official communication requesting for exhumation, however, if and when we do receive such a request, we shall be OPPOSED to it.

“In any event, the circumstances for exhumation under the Coroners’ Systems Law, 2015 do not arise in this case.

“Additionally, it is not our intention to further traumatize the deceased’s family.

“We are working closely with the police who have given their reassurance that the duplicate case file would be forwarded on Monday, 6th of March, 2023 to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to aid the speedy issuance of Legal Advice.”