CHRISLAND: Lagos govt opposes exhumation of electrocuted student’s body

By Adesina Wahab & Olasunkanmi Akoni

To ensure a speedy prosecution of anyone found culpable in the death of Whitney Adeniran, a 12-year-old pupil of Chrisland School, Ikeja, Lagos, Lagos State Police Command will tomorrow forward the case file of the investigation into her death to the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP, for quick legal advice.

This came just as the state government said it has no plan to exhume the corpse for any reason whatsoever.

This was contained in a statement, yesterday, by the Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Alo Grace, while reacting to insinuations that the body of the deceased could be exhumed.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Justice is aware of the current ongoing dialogue about the alleged plans to exhume the body of the late Whitney Omodesola Adeniran, a student of Chrisland Schools whose death as revealed by the autopsy, conducted by Lagos State University Teaching Hospital was as a result of asphyxia and electrocution,” the statement said.

“Whilst we have not received any such official communication requesting for exhumation , however if and when we do receive such a request, we shall be opposed to it.

“In any event, the circumstances for exhumation under the Coroners’ Systems Law, 2015 do not arise in this case.

Additionally, it is not our intention to further traumatise the deceased’s family.”