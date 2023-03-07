Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund Champions League starting line-ups

Chelsea’s Portuguese striker Joao Felix (C) attends a team training session at Chelsea’s Cobham training facility in Stoke D’Abernon, southwest of London on March 6, 2023 on the eve of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg football match against Borussia Dortmund. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Starting line-ups for the Champions League last 16, second leg between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (0-1 on aggregate, kick-off 2000 GMT): 9PM Nigerian time
Chelsea (3-4-3)
Kepa Arrizabalaga; Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana; Reece James, Enzo Fernandez, Mateo Kovacic (capt), Ben Chilwell; Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Joao Felix
Coach: Graham Potter (ENG)
Borussia Dortmund (4-3-3)
Alexander Meyer; Marius Wolf, Niklas Suele, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Salih Ozcan, Emre Can; Marco Reus (capt), Sebastien Haller, Julian Brandt
Coach: Edin Terzic (GER)
Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)
