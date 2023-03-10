Census not certain to hold in March — NPC

.

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The National Population Commission, NPC, has disclosed that the conduct of the 2023 population and housing census will likely not hold in March as earlier stated.

Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, made this known at a meeting with the Resident Representative of the United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA, Ms Ulla Mueller in Abuja on Friday.

The NPC Chairman said the likelihood of the national census not holding was due to the postponement of the governorship and state assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Recall that Census ought to be held March 29, 2023. Still, Isa-Kwarra further revealed that no official date had been communicated adding that he would need to consult with President Muhammadu Buhari for a suitable date.

In the same vein, the Resident Representative of UNFPA, Ms Ulla Mueller, pledged the support of UNFPA in ensuring the success of the exercise.

In support of the post-enumeration survey, the UNFPA presented sixteen high-capacity computers.