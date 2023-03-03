Cash crunch tensed in Kebbi

.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

For over four weeks banks in Kebbi state have run dry, the busy look all the banks wore when the cashless policy was implemented disappeared particularly close to the presidential polls.

The biting cash crunch persists with no hope in sight as traders and some handful of tricyclics accept transfers while butchers insist on cash citing hitches in the villages where they buy cows, a butcher Alhaji Muntari said that if they accept transfers from their customers the owners of cows won’t accept transfer because they are unbanked “we could have accepted transfers if cow sellers would accept it, our business is grinding to a halt due to acute cash Crunch he said..

A personal survey revealed that. ATMs across all banks in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital are dry as in the entire Kebbi state there are only 9 nine banks in 9 local governments headquarters out of the 21 in the state.