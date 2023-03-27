Canadian start-up visa program offers path to permanent residency for Nigerian entrepreneurs

Visa

Mobility Options, a global immigration consultancy firm, has highlighted the benefits of the Canadian Start-Up Visa program for Nigerian entrepreneurs looking for a stable and welcoming environment to build their businesses. With the current political climate in Nigeria causing increased uncertainty for businesses, the program presents a lifeline for entrepreneurs seeking to establish their innovative startups on a stable foundation.

Canada’s economy has experienced one of the fastest recoveries among advanced economies after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s net debt-to-GDP ratio, at 30.5%, is the lowest in the G7 countries.

Furthermore, the country has announced plans to significantly increase the number of immigrants entering the country, with a goal of 500,000 arriving each year by 2025 to address a critical labour shortage.

To address a major labour shortage, Canada has announced intentions to drastically expand the number of immigrants entering the nation, with a goal of 500,000 arriving each year by 2025.

The Canadian government’s Start-Up Visa Program offers a unique opportunity for talented entrepreneurs from around the world to establish their innovative businesses in Canada.

Only 46 countries currently grant Nigerian citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access, as opposed to 188 countries, including the Schengen and EU nations, the United States, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, and Hong Kong, for holders of Canadian passports. The Canadian Start-Up Visa Program allows foreign entrepreneurs to create innovative businesses in Canada and apply for permanent residency.

Speaking on the concept, Tukeni Obasi, Vice President, Diaspora at Mobility Options, said: “The Canada Start-Up Visa Program allows overseas entrepreneurs to build an innovative firm in Canada and apply for permanent residence.

With its leading trade market, the program aims to provide permanent residence to entrepreneurs, active company investors, and expanding businesses that seek to establish a presence in Canada.

“Foreign entrepreneurs must submit an innovative, scaling start-up business that has been accepted by one of the following specified organizations: business incubators, angel investors, or venture capitalists, to be granted permanent residence in Canada.

“Once approved, the client receives a letter of support, allowing them and their family to apply for permanent residency.”

Canadian citizens enjoy a high standard of living in multicultural, easy-going, and vibrant cities. It is an excellent place to do business, with access to the entire North American market. Citizens and permanent residents receive a high-quality education, modern medical care, high social standards, and citizen protection.” notes Mubo Olabode, Vice President, Mobility Options Nigeria.

According to Mobility Options President, Ebi Obaro, “Mobility is the largest driving factor for high-net-worth individuals who desire speedy travel processes so they can easily move around for business, holidays, and trade events without filling out laborious visa applications and scheduling appointments at visa offices.”

“Direct family members are also granted the opportunity to reside here and acquire Canadian citizenship through investment. A second passport is particularly appealing to anyone who wants to travel with few visa requirements and who wants to secure the safety and security of their family because of these two benefits taken together, according to Panebi Oboh, Vice President, Canada, at Mobility Options.

For Nigerian entrepreneurs, the Canadian Start-Up Visa Program offers a unique opportunity to build their businesses in a stable and supportive environment. The application process for the Start-Up Visa program is open and straightforward, with a range of support available to help applicants navigate the process. The program is highly competitive, but the rewards for successful applicants are significant, with the opportunity to establish their businesses in Canada and build a bright future for themselves and their families.