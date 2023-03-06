CAN backs Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat for second term

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos chapter has thrown its weight behind Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat for a second term.

It said its basis for endorsing Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office is down to his performance so far in Lagos.

Lagos CAN chairman, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, made this know at a briefing in Lagos.

He said: “His achievement in the critical sectors of the economy of the State are endearing and we are convinced that it needs to be sustained.

“The recently completed multibillion naira lmota Rice Mill project, foreign direct investment coming through the Lekki Free Trade Zone, the recently completed first phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line and The commencement of the second phase which is Red Line, repositioning of the health sector through the building of more health centres at the grassroots, a free health policy for children below 18 years and adults above 65 years of age not minding your ethnic background or religious affiliation are just few of the things we have seen and consistency is what we need”.

“These, amongst others, are projects, programmes and policies capable of creating employment for our teeming youths and help in strengthening our economy fortunes”.

Adegbite added: “We would like to place on record that in no way are we against any candidate by this endorsement. Our blessings are certainly with all of them.

‘’But as a people guided by an objective sense of history on how we got to where we are and based on what we have seen and experience so far, putting trust in Governor Sanwo-Olu who has done extremely well first time around is the safest and right thing to do”.