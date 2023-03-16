Burna Boy to perform in Champions League final

Grammy-award winner, Burna Boy will perform at the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul.

This was revealed in a tweet on Thursday on the official UEFA Champions League page.

Big news! @burnaboy will be performing at the Champions League final in Istanbul alongside another amazing headliner! 🎶 🔥



Search #PepsiKickOffShow to find out more…#UCL x @PepsiGlobal pic.twitter.com/njhtDFOIAd— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 16, 2023

The songwriter will co-headline with other music stars at the highly anticipated 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show by Pepsi on June 10.

The global chart-topping ‘Last Last’ superstar will be bringing his signature soulful vibes of afrobeats to Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium to the cheers of millions of fans tuning in from across the globe.