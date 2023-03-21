Buhari suspends 5% excise duty for telecoms sector

By Emmanuel Elebeke

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved exemption of telecommunications sector from payment of 5% excise duty earlier approved by the Federal government.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing newsmen in Abuja.

He said the decision was reached by the Presidential Committee on Excise Duty which relied its report on multiple taxes being paid by the telecoms service providers in the industry.

More details later.