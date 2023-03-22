Buhari presides over FEC meeting in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over this week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The meeting which commenced after Buhari’s arrival at 10:01 am also had Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance.

Among other attendees were; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.); and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

All ministers and their state counterparts were present at the Villa for the meeting.

With nine weeks to the end of the regime, Wednesday’s meeting will feature memoranda from key ministries handling projects that are expected to be completed before May 29.

Also part of the discussions could be the progress of the Presidential Transition Committee headed by the SGF, Boss Mustapha.