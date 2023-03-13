Buhari mourns ex-Super Falcons coach, Ismaila Mabo

File

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended condolences to the family of Ismaila Muhammad Abubakar, a former coach of the Nigerian female football team, the Super Falcons, who died on Monday aged 80.

The President said he joins the family in mourning the loss of their husband and father, popularly known as Ismaila Mabo Nakande.

Mabo was a seasoned football manager, credited to have worked with and managed some of the best talented female players in Nigeria’s football history.

He was also a legendary footballer in the domestic league, making his mark as a player and captain of Mighty Jets of Jos and also representing the country as a formidable central defender with the Green Eagles.

Mabo was the head coach of the Nigeria women’s national team at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup, 2000 Summer Olympics and 2004 Summer Olympics.

According to a statement by one of the presidential spokesmen, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President noted that Mabo’s legacy will live on in the players and the coaches that came in contact with him during his career.

He added that young athletes will draw inspiration from Mabo’s managerial abilities in the years to come.

The President prayed that the memory of the departed will be a blessing to those who mourn.