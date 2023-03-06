Buhari congratulates new Abuja Methodist Archbishop Akinwale

Archbishop Akinwale

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has congratulated his grace, Reverend Michael Akinwale, as he assumes office as the new Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese of the Methodist Church Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja, the president wished the Archbishop a successful enthronement ceremony on March 5, 2023.

Buhari expresses confidence that the Archbishop will deploy his wealth of experience to do greater exploits in his new post in Abuja.

The statement partly read, “President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates most warmly, His Grace, the Most Revd Michael Olusegun Akinwale as he officially assumes office as the new Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese of the Methodist Church Nigeria.

“President Buhari, while commending Archbishop Akinwale for his services to the church particularly, during his immediate past position as the Secretary of Conference, expresses confidence that he will deploy his wealth of experience to do greater exploits in his new post in Abuja.”

Buhari implored the Archbishop and other church leaders “to use their exalted positions to preach love, unity, and peaceful co-existence among their followers, especially during this period of general elections in the country.”

“Our religious leaders have a crucial role to play in promoting brotherhood in our nation since they command large following and should serve as vanguards of peace and stability. As role models, their utterances and messages have the capacity to influence their listeners positively or negatively,” the President was quoted as saying.

“President Buhari also prays for Archbishop Akinwale to have a blessed tenure as he continues to serve God and humanity in his new capacity in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,” the statement said.