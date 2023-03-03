Buhari commends Armed Forces for maintaining law, order during poll

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday commended the Armed Forces for their role during the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Buhari, who virtually commissioned 700 Ashok Leyland Troop Carrying Vehicles assembled in Lagos, from his country home, pledged more support for the welfare of the military while assuring that their labour will not be in vain.

“I wish to commend the resolve of our armed forces towards the defeat of insurgency and its support in maintaining law and order as was demonstrated in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

“I want to assure you all that your labour will not be in vain. The Administration will continue to support you in every respect, including improving your welfare.”

The President said the war against terror and criminality in the country will be sustained, and boosted with supplies of hardware and better care for the security outfits.

“Moving forward,” he said, “I charge you to consolidate on the gains we have achieved, towards sustaining the peace and stability of the country.”

“Let me firmly assure Nigerians that the Federal Government remains steadfast and committed to winning the war against insurgency and other criminalities. Surely, the Federal Government will not rest on its oars until Nigeria and indeed Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora are free from the menace of terrorism and other forms of harm,” the President added.

President Buhari noted that the vehicles would increase the capability of the Armed Forces, especially their combat efficiency levels.

He added, “I am pleased to be invited here today as the Special Guest of honour at the commissioning of the 700 Ashok Leyland Troops Carrying Vehicles, procured by the Federal Government of Nigeria. These vehicles, I understand, were assembled by Stallion Motors Limited at Ojo, Lagos.

“This is an important milestone in the annals of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, especially the troops engaged in operations in various theatres. This demonstrates the commitment and importance the Federal Government attaches to the fight against insurgency, criminalities and welfare of personnel,” he said.

President Buhari said the activities of non-state actors and transnational criminals had impacted the overall security architecture of the nation, noting that the threats were not peculiar to Nigeria.

The President thanked the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd), Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and personnel of the Armed Forces for the milestone achievements.

In his remarks, the Minister of Defence said the security of the country remains a top priority for the government, and supplies and welfare of the military will be sustained.

Magashi explained that the procurement of the vehicles followed Executive Order Number 5 while highlighting the partnership between the private sector and the military, which had translated into the delivery of better equipment for more precision and efficiency of security operations.

The minister noted that the company had also offered training to the engineers of the military on usage and maintenance.

Magashi thanked the President for his interventions in ensuring a repositioning of the Armed Forces, with the massive acquisition of hardware, like jets, ships and patrol boats, and for providing dynamic and exemplary leadership.