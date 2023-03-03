Buhari apologises over naira redesign policy

•Begs Kaduna people to vote for Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan, KADUNA

Apparently disturbed by the performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly election in Kaduna State, President Muhammadu Buhari, has apologised to Nigerians over the cash crunch caused by the naira redesign policy.

He also begged the people of Kaduna State to vote for the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Senator Uba Sani.

The President, who spoke in a viral video in Hausa yesterday, said the naira redesign policy was not meant to cause hardship to Nigerians but enhance the economy.

He said: “First of all, I want to once again thank you for the confidence you have in me by electing me president on the platform of our party, the APC.

”I want to use this opportunity to inform you that Uba Sani is our candidate for the governorship election in Kaduna State. I am begging you to vote for him and all APC candidates for the House of Assembly to help him work.

“Uba is a leading member of this journey. We worked together in the Senate and he demonstrated capacity and competence. He will perform better than expected.

“Kaduna is home to me. Therefore, I urge you to vote for Uba Sani and all our APC candidates for the State Assembly.”

Meanwhile, plans for an alliance between the opposition PDP and the Labour Party to wrestle power in Kaduna State are currently in progress.

Already, the chairman of PDP in Kaduna State and former Minister of Aviation, Felix Hassan Hyet, has called on the people to unite and chase out the APC government in the state by voting for the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Isa Ashiru, to rescue the state.