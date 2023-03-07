Bruno Fernandes should not captain Man United again – Sutton

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has said that Bruno Fernandes should not captain Manchester United again following Sunday’s humiliating 7-0 defeat by Liverpool.

The Portuguese deputized in the absence of club captain Harry Maguire, and was criticised for his behaviour and attitude in the game.

“There are people that are far better qualified to be captain,” Sutton said.

“Fernandes is not their best leader. There are more suitable candidates than him, Casemiro being one.”

Speaking on BBC 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, former Premier League striker Sutton, who also suggested Raphael Varane as another option, added: “I think he should never put on the armband again for Manchester United.”

Fernandes, 28, has 57 goals and 50 assists in 166 games for the club in all competitions, but his body language at Anfield was called “disgraceful” by former United captain Roy Keane, while another former skipper Gary Neville said he was “embarrassing at times”.

He also appeared to push the referee’s assistant in the 81st minute. No action was taken by the referee at the time and the incident is not being investigated by the Football Association