Bruno Fernandes gives McTominay nickname after impressive performance

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has given teammate Scott McTominay after the midfielder netted twice in Scotland’s 2-0 win against Spain on Tuesday night.

The midfielder glittered on Tuesday night as Scotland shocked former European champions Spain to make two wins in their first two games in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The United midfield sensation scored one in either half to too off an all-round impressive display at Hampden Park.

McTerminator,” Fernandes exclaimed following the player’s performance.

“What a player mcterminator” wrote Fernandes.

The Scot’s performance against Spain follows his two late goals in a 3-0 win against Cyprus last week.

He had sent a message to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, saying he prefers to play as an attacking midfielder against the defensive role he plays at Old Trafford.

The arrival of Christian Eriksen and Brazilian Casemiro has also relegated Scott on the radar at Old Trafford this season.