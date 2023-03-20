BREAKING: Zulum re-elected as Borno Governor

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The INEC Returning Officer in Borno state, Professor Jude Tsammani Rabo who is also the Vice Chancellor, of Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State has declared Babagana Umara Zulum of the All Progressives Congress, APC as the Governor-elect having polled 545,543 votes.

Zulum defeated his closest rival of the PDP, Mohammed Ali Jajari who managed to score 81,850 votes only.

Details later…