Home » 2023 elections » BREAKING: Zulum re-elected as Borno Governor
2023 elections

March 20, 2023

BREAKING: Zulum re-elected as Borno Governor

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The INEC Returning Officer in Borno state, Professor Jude Tsammani Rabo who is also the  Vice Chancellor, of Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State has declared Babagana Umara Zulum of the All Progressives Congress, APC as the Governor-elect having polled 545,543 votes.

Zulum defeated his closest rival of the PDP, Mohammed Ali Jajari who managed to score 81,850 votes only.

Details later…

Related News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.