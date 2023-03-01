Breaking: Tinubu receives Certificate of Return

The president-elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu has received his Certificate of Return. The Certificate was given to him by the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu on Wednesday.

Tinubu won 12 states, his closest rival Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic PDP, also won 12 states.

The candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi won 11 states including FCT while the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso won one state.

Tinubu polled 8, 794, 726 while Atiku garnered 6,984,520. Obi scored 6,101,533 and Kwankwaso got 1, 496, 687.