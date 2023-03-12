South African musician, Costa Titch dies performing on stage

Another tragedy has hit the South African music scene, as rapper Costa Titch dies performing on stage.

The musician, whose name is Costa Tsobanoglou, reportedly collapsed while performing at the Ultra music festival on Saturday, 12 March 2023.

Costa, who is also a dancer, was born in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga in 1995 and is known for several hits, including Nkalakatha and Activate.

The news of Costa Titch’s death was confirmed by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter just before midnight and was followed by a string of sombre reactions from industry colleagues.

Fellow musician Junior Da Rocka and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema are among those to seemingly reference the rapper’s passing.