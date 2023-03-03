Many killed as explosion rocks crude oil tapping point in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Many persons have been reported killed in an explosion that happened at the crude oil tapping point in a Rivers State Community.

The incident happened at Rumuekpe Community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Friday.

It was gathered that the explosion occurred when one of the buses loaded with crude oil ‘packaged in bags’ to transport to a refining site had started his engine.

It was alleged that spark from the car’s battery head had caused the explosion.