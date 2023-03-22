BREAKING: Labour Party’s Alex Otti wins Abia gov’ship poll

By Steve Oko

After days of political logjam and anxiety, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Wednesday, declared Alex Otti, the candidate of the Labour Party winner of the March 18 governorship poll in Abia state.

Otti polled a total of 175, 467 votes defeat his closest rival, Chief Okey Ahiwe of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party who scored 88,529 votes.

To See Full Governorship Election Results By State , click here

Enyinnaya Nwafor of the Young Peoples Party, YPP, came third with 28,972 votes.

Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, Professor Nnenna Oti, subsequently declared Otti the Governor-elect having polled the highest number of votes and satisfied all necessary conditions.

Details later ….