Breaking: Kano imposes dusk to dawn curfew

Governor Ganduje

By Bashir Bello

Kano state government has imposed dusk to dawn curfew with a view to avoid breakdown of law and order following tensions generated from the ongoing collation of results of the governorship and state Assembly elections.

The state commissioner for information and internal affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, made the announcement in a statement issued at the wake of Monday morning.

He said the decision was to prevent hoodlums from to causing chaos in the already tensed situation.

The commissioner called on people in the state to remain indoors as security agents would not spare anyone or group bent on causing trouble.