INEC to appeal court judgment allowing TVC for election

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC said it will appeal the judgment of a federal high court mandating it to allow registered voters with Temporary Voter Cards TVCs to participate in the March 18 Governorship and States Assembly Elections.

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi confirmed the development late Thursday.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has been served a copy of the judgement delivered today by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division which ordered it to allow two Plantiffs to vote with their Temporary Voter’s Card TVC.

“The Commission is taking immediate steps to appeal against the judgement of the trial court”, said Oyekanmi.

Justice Obiora Eguatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on Thursday ruled in a case brought before him by two aggrieved registered voters, Kofoworola Olusegun and Wilson Allwell, ruled that there was no portion of the law, both the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act (as amended) that states that it is only Permanent Voter Cards PVCs that could be used, but that the law under Section 47 provided for only a voter’s card.

Section 47(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) provides that; “A person intending to vote in an election shall present himself with his voter’s card to a Presiding Officer for accreditation at the Polling Unit in the constituency in which his name is registered”.

Since 2011, INEC, relying on its powers to develop guidelines for the elections and manage the electoral process had consistently maintained a policy of “no PVC, no voting”

A source at the commission told Vanguard that the judgment goes contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), insisting that only voters with Permanent Voter Cards PVCs should be allowed to vote in the elections.

“It is a judgment that we don’t agree with and I can tell you that when we get the Certified True Copy CTC, we shall study it meticulously and decide on our next line of action”, said the source.