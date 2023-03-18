Breaking: INEC shifts guber, assembly polls in VGC till Sunday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shifted the governorship and state assembly elections at highbrow Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lekki axis of Lagos State till Sunday.

Recall that there were reports of relocation of the polling units within the axis without prior communication to residents.

The postponement was announced by the Lagos State Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Segun Agbaje.

According to him, the election will hold on Sunday (tomorrow) from 8:30am to 2:30pm.