Breaking: INEC declares Sule winner in Nasarawa guber race

By David Odama

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state the winner of the gubernatorial election held on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Announcing the result this morning in Lafia, the state returning officer, Professor Tanko Ishaya, noted that Sule having garnered the highest votes is declared the winner of the election in Nasarawa State.

Recall that Governor Sule got 347,209 votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr David Emmanuel Ombugadu of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, who scored 283,016 votes.