Sanwo-Olu reelected in Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has the winner of the 2023 governorship election held in the state on Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu scored 762,134 to defeat both the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidates, Rhodes-Vivour, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor – they polled 312,329 and 62,449 respectively.

The incumbent governor polled the highest votes in Ikeja, Apapa, Badagry, Lagos Island, Epe, Agege, Ibeju-lekki, Kosofe, Surulere, and Somolu.

Other areas, where the governor won big include Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos Mainland, Alimosho, Ojo, Ikorodu, Mushin and Oshodi.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Labour Party, LP, Lagos, Mrs. Dayo Ekong, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to cancel outrightly, the Governoship and House of Assembly elections conducted on March 18, in Lagos over electoral malpractices, irregularities.

Ekong, raised the opposition against the exercise after the Returning Officer of Eti-Osa Local Government presented the results of the rescheduled elections in 10 units of the council.

The Labour Party chairman, claimed that alot of their supporters were killed and disenfranchised amid electoral malpractices across the state during the exercise.

Ekong described the exercise as “a sham.”