2023 elections

March 20, 2023

BREAKING: INEC declares Kebbi governorship election inconclusive

By Haruna Aliyu , Birnin Kebbi

INEC’s REC in Kebbi Professor Yusuf Saidu, has declared the governorship election in Kebbi state inconclusive over what he described as irregularities which marred elections in 18 local government areas of the state

The returning officer quoted some sections from the electoral law which gave him the power to declare the results inconclusive.

details shortly

