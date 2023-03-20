Breaking: INEC declares APC’s Aliyu Ahmed winner of Sokoto guber race

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Aliyu Ahmed winner of Sokoto gubernatorial race.

Aliyu Ahmed polled 453,661 votes to defeat his closest rival Umar Saidu of the people’s Democratic Party, PDP who got 404, 632 votes.

The election was held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, while the result was declared on Monday 20, by INEC.