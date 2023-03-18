Breaking: Immediate past Dep Gov of Ekiti, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi is dead

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

It was learnt that Egbeyemi passed away at the Early hours of Saturday morning at a popular Multisystem Hospital in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital at 79.

Egbeyemi, a native of Ado-Ekiti, was born on 8th of May 1944, was a lawyer and also notable politician.

He served as Chairman, Ado Ekiti Local Government Area, between 1992-93 and later was Deputy to Governor Kayode Fayemi, from 2018 to 2022.

The news of his sudden demise was still under wraps as at time of this report but a close ally who worked with him as one of his principal officers when he was the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, disclosed that he died at a private hospital in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday morning.