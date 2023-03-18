Breaking: Gov. Abiodun wins polling unit

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has won his Ita-Osanyin Polling Unit in the governorship election.

According to the governorship election result declared by INEC, APC scored 147; PDP: 142; ADP: 1 while

ADC scored 2.

Abiodun, had earlier cast his vote in the state governorship and House Assembly elections at the at Unit 02, Ward 03, It’s Osanyin Polling Unit in Iperu, Ikenne local government.

Vanguard had earlier reported that there was large turn out in Iperu-Remo, the hometown of the governorship candidates Abiodun and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oladipupo Adebutu.

Our Correspondent, who went round some of the polling units in the town confirmed that eligible electorates were seen on queues to perform their civic duty.

At Unit 4, Ward 5 and Unit 11 Ward 5 all within the premises Wesley Nursery and Primary School, Iperu, the exercise was peaceful at the time when our correspondent visited .

Security personnel attached to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Police and the Department of Security Services were on ground to ensure a hitch free exercise.

At Ajura Ward 4 Unit 3 in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the State, voters conduct themselves in orderly manner.

It was observed that the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was malfunctioning, as it only captured only two voters as at 9.30am when the Nigerian Tribune visited the polling unit.