BREAKING: Chimaroke Nnamani loses Senatorial seat to Labour Party in Enugu

Chimaroke Nnamani

By Anayo Okoli

Former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has lost his reelection bid in Enugu East Senatorial district to Labour Party candidate, Sir Kelvin Chukwu.

The LP candidate polled 69, 136 to beat Chimaroke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who scored 48, 701 votes.

Kelvin replaced his brother, Oyibo Chukwu, who was murdered a few days before the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

