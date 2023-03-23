APC voids Boss Mustapha’s suspension

Boss Mustapha

The Adamawa chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has voided Wednesday’s suspension of Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) by his Godabawa ward.

Dr Raymond Chidama, the state APC Secretary, said this when he addressed newsmen in Yola on Thursday.

“It is a known fact and worth mentioning that the contribution of Boss Mustapha toward sustaining and supporting the party is second to none and cannot be overemphasised.

“Therefore, any group hiding under the auspices of the party which is sponsored by the opposition to come out with malicious allegations at this critical time is highly condemnable.

“We hereby state such suspension is unconstitutional, null and void and is of no effect,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC leadership in Godabawa ward in Yola-North Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Wednesday suspended Mustapha from the party for alleged anti-party activities.