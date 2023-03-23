Breaking: AMVCA awards nights holds May 20



By Benjamin Njoku

The organizers of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards,AMVCA, has announced the date for this year’s edition of the award show.

According to the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, while this year’s AMVCA will hold on the 20th of May , in Lagos, the unveiling of nominees comes up on April 9.

Details coming ….