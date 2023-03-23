Breaking: AMVCA awards nights holds May 20

By Benjamin Njoku
The organizers of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards,AMVCA, has announced the date for this year’s edition of the award show.
According to the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, while this year’s AMVCA will hold on the 20th of May , in Lagos, the unveiling of nominees comes up on April 9.
Details coming ….
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.